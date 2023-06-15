Liverpool have been heavily linked with Inter Milan and Italian star, Nicolo Barella, but now, Newcastle are ready to sign him.

As per reports from last month, the Reds were in pole position to hire the services of the creative midfielder from the Italian giants.

News – CdS – Liverpool strengthened, overtaking club to sign £25.6million star

The latest reports indicate that the Magpies are serious about getting his signing done.

Last night, The Telegraph revealed that NUFC are close to signing Barella from the Nerazzurri in a deal worth £50million.

However, in Italy, La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below) claim that the above mentioned fee is not going to be enough to sign the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

His current contract with the San Siro outfit will expire in 2026 and the Milan based media outlet state his true market value is around 80 million euros (£68million)

GdS reveal Barella has a “rich offer” ready from Newcastle to play in the Premier League but for the Serie A club, he is “simply non-transferable” and the stance will not change.

The Azzurri midfielder set up the winning goals in the semi and finals of the Coppa Italia, moreover, he also provided an assist in the 3-0 victory over AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup final.

In the recently concluded campaign, the creative star directly contributed in 19 goals in all competitions and Inter ended up earning silver medal in the Champions League.

He won the Scudetto in the 2020-21 season under the management of Antonio Conte and was a key member of the national team squad that lifted the Euro 2020 trophy two years back under Roberto Mancini.

Keita has agreed a deal to join Werder Bremen, Milner is going to Brighton and Ox is leaving the Anfield club as well.

In such a scenario, signing only Mac Allister will not solve the midfield conundrum and the quality and depth of the department must be improved.

Newcastle earned CL qualification at Liverpool’s expense and signing a proven quality player like Barella would further strengthen their squad and be a massive blow for the Reds.