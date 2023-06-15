Liverpool have been linked with Portuguese international, Joao Palhinha, for some time and once again, the Fulham star is in the lime light.

Back in March, we covered a story via The Mail claiming that the Reds are in the hunt to lure the Seleccao play breaker.

News – CdS – Liverpool overtaking club to sign £25.6million star

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool have pressed to sign Palhinha but may not end up getting the deal done.

As per today’s version of Sport (news image provided below), the 27-year-old star had an impressive debut season in England which did not go unnoticed among PL clubs.

The famous Spanish news source claim Liverpool and Manchester United have tried to lure the former Sporting CP holding midfielder.

However, it is reported that the Cottagers are not willing to sell their prized asset to an English club. Bayern are linked with Palhinha as well but for them, he is not a priority target.

The Catalan media outlet state the 20-capped international’s current market value is around 35 million euros but Fulham are asking a fee close to 50 million euros (£42.8m) and are also willing to negotiate exchange offers.

He made three appearances at the FIFA World Cup last year and has been named in Portugal squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualification fixtures.

Palhinha won major domestic prizes with Sporting CP before moving to London and he was a key member of the Fulham squad that earned 10th place in the recently concluded PL campaign.

In your view, should Liverpool press hard and pay £42.8m to sign the defensive midfielder?