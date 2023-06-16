Having already secured the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, Liverpool have been mainly linked with Thuram to further reinforce the midfield at Anfield.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are in advanced talks with Nice to get the signing done.

News – Liverpool have to agree £27.4million fee for quick signing – Report

As per renowned journalist, James Pearce, the 22-year-old Les Bleus player is valued at around £50m by the Ligue 1 side.

According to an exclusive report covered by FT, Thuram has already agreed terms of a contract to move to the Merseysiders.

Moreover, Liverpool are in talks with Nice and things are at an advanced stage. However, the French side are looking for a bidding war in order to get the maximum fee possible from the sale.

So far, it is reported that PSG are interested in offering an installments based deal and Newcastle United have been put off by the asking fee.

The former AS Monaco player is a versatile and energetic talent, who has proved to be effective as a play breaker and also as a creative midfielder.

Last season, in the defensive third, the youngster helped Nice keep twelve clean sheets in all competitions.

On the other hand, in the attacking third, he directly contributed in ten goals (two goals and eight assists).

The Anfield club were able to sign a proven Premier League player in the form of Mac Allister for just £35m (The Times). Should they now splash £50m to lure Thuram?