If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are leading the race to secure the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

The Dutch international was mainly a bench warmer in the last campaign and have made it clear that he wants to leave if does not play regular first team football.

According to 90min, the Reds are in pole position to hire the services of the Bavarian midfielder, who is also on the radar of West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

The Magpies can offer him the chance to feature in the Champions League next season but the news source have mentioned that Gravenberch’s preference is to move to Anfield.

It is reported that for now the deal is not moving forward because the Merseysiders are looking for a loan, whereas, the German champions want to sell him on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old central midfielder made 33 appearances for the Munich giants last term but only started 6 times (1 goal and 1 assist).

Therefore, it is not surprising that he is crying out load for regular football. Speaking to De Telegraaf, the youngster said:

“I don’t want to have another year like the one I’ve had now. One like that. One season is good, I really learned a lot. But I just want to play football.”

He was signed from Ajax for a fee of 18.5million euros, his current contract with Bayern will expire in 2027 and he earns a salary of 226,000 euros a week before tax i.e. around £193,000 a week (Simon Mullock).

