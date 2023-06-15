Reports in the German media confirm that Bayern are looking to sell Benjamin Pavard and the asking price has been set.

As per Bild (news image provided below), the French international told the Bavarians before the final Match Day that he wants to leave in the summer.

News – Blow for Liverpool as Newcastle make rich offer to sign £68million target – Report

The renowned media outlet claim Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing the Les Bleus defender, whose current deal at the Allianz will expire next year.

The news source “know” Bayern will sell the 27-year-old for a fee of 32 million euros (£27.4million). So, the Merseysiders and other suitors have to meet the price to get the signing done.

Another German source in the form of Abendzeitung Munchen have revealed today that the Bundesliga champions are ready to offload Pavard “quickly” in the summer transfer window.

AZ report a slightly different valuation of 30 million euros and also claim that Liverpool are one of the possible destinations for the World Cup (2018) winning star.

In the 2021-22 season, Jurgen Klopp’s men only conceded twenty six goals in the Premier League. However, last term, they let in forty seven goals.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager clearly needs to reinforce the backline by bringing in a central defender and a right back.

Our center backs were inconsistent and the Reds badly need someone to cover in the RB role for Trent, who was average defensively last term. We have recently loaned out Calvin Ramsay to Preston.

Benjamin Pavard has proven his quality both as a center back and as a right back. He is a decorated star in his peak years with a very low price tag of £27.4million considering today’s inflated market.

Therefore, Liverpool must agree the asking fee of £27.4million to quickly secure his signing this summer. What do you think?