Liverpool must continue to reinforce their squad after adding Mac Allister and the name of Khephren Thuram is consistently in the lime light.

As per a story covered by L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), the Merseysiders have intensified the contacts in recent weeks to lure the French international from OGC Nice.

The renowned French media outlet claim that to reinforce the midfield, the Anfield side’s prime objective is to hire the services of the 22-year-old central midfielder.

It is reported that Thuram is tempted to accept the project on offer at Liverpool to work for German manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Nice value their prized asset at around 60 million euros (£51.2m – L’Equipe via SW).

When Klopp arrived at Anfield, he focused a lot on reinforcing things in the center of the park. In 2016, he lured Grujic and Wijnaldum.

In 2017, the former Borussia Dortmund manager brought Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal and in 2018, he got Fabinho and Naby Keita.

Moreover, back in 2020, the Reds lured Thiago from Bayern when he was 29. Since then, the department has not been reinforced and we eventually paid the price last season by failing to earn a place in the top four.

Keita, Ox and Milner have left, Henderson and Thiago are veterans and Fabinho is past his prime, so, Liverpool badly need a midfield overhaul this summer.

The signing of Alexis Mac Allister is a step in the right direction but we need more quality and depth. Should Klopp secure the signing of Khephren Thuram next?