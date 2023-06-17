Earlier this month, Liverpool unveiled new signing, Alexis Mac Allister, but they need multiple reinforcements to improve the midfield department.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Reds are talking with reps of multiple players and “will” seal signing of at least one more “important” midfielder to strengthen things in the center of the park.

The renowned Italian journalist said on his Youtube channel:

“Let’s see what happens at Liverpool, we know they are now busy with Khephren Thuram, with Manu Kone, Gabri Veiga”

“They are speaking to agents of many midfielders because they will sign at least another important midfielder this summer”

The Guardian reporter also revealed that Liverpool are following Italian international, Nicolo Barella, who is highly admired by German manager, Jurgen Klopp.

He claimed it would take a fee of way more than £50million to lure the star from Inter Milan.

Klopp has heavily relied on hard workers in the center of the park. Under his guidance, the midfielders have not regularly scored goals but they have focused on working as a unit to press, win and move the ball forward.

The Reds have not strengthened the department in three years and the current aging midfield is just not good enough.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign next to reinforce the squad this summer?