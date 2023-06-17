Liverpool are interested in signing Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach and the German club are hoping that the Merseysdiers will move in with an offer to secure the midfielder.

According to famous journalist, Christian Falk, the French starlet could be on the move in the summer transfer window.

Last week, we covered a story (via The Express) stating that Jurgen Klopp is confident of signing the 22-year-old in a deal worth £30m.

However, Falk believes a fee of more than £34.2m is demanded by the Bundesliga side. The Head of Football for Sport Bild stated (Caught Offside):

“In the case of Manu Kone, Gladbach want over €40 million (£34.2m) for the midfielder and are still hoping for an offer from Liverpool.”

“Paris Saint-Germain can still be considered as an interested party, whilst Aston Villa and Wolves currently have an outside chance of securing a deal.”

Kone made 30 appearances in the league for Monchengladbach last season as a central/defensive midfielder.

Back in November last year, he provided an assist in the victory against Stuttgart and scored a goal vs Dortmund to help his team earn all three points.

The French U-21 starlet is not a creative midfielder, instead, he is more of an energetic ball winner in the center of the park.

Klopp’s playing system at Anfield has been heavily dependent on pressing and counter pressing from the midfielders and in that setup, Manu Kone would be an ideal signing.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer over £34.2m to secure him?