Liverpool have been linked Italian international and Juventus star, Federico Chiesa, in recent weeks and latest reports indicate he is up for sale.

Correire dello Sport covered a story yesterday and stated (news image provided below) Juve are ready to “sacrifice” Chiesa and Vlahovic in the summer transfer window.

News – Liverpool lead to agree signing of £193,000 a week player – Report

The Rome based news source have mentioned the Bianconeri will listen to offers for the above mentioned stars in order to raise funds.

It is reported that Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in signing Chiesa and the Old Lady have set a minimum asking price.

CdS claim the suitors have to agree a fee of at least £34.2million (40 million euros) to hire the services of the Italian international this summer.

The 25-year-old is a quality and versatile attacking player, who can be deployed anywhere in the offensive third. However, he has been unlucky with injuries.

Last year, in January, the Euro 2020 winner suffered a Cruciate Ligament injury that kept him out for almost an year.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Chiesa only started 11 games in all competitions for Juventus and directly contributed in 10 goals (4 goals and 6 assists).

The good news is that he has been completely fit since April and took part in the midweek UEFA Nations League semi final against Spain.

At Anfield, Liverpool have quality and depth as far as the left wing and center forward positions are concerned but there is no player to cover for Salah on the right flank.

Chiesa can effectively play on the right wing if needed. In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £34.2million to sign him?