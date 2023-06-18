Liverpool have been linked with Belgian international and Southampton midfielder, Romeo Lavia, and the latest reports are not optimistic.

Last week, Football Insider revealed the Reds will pursue the signing of the £50million-rated Chelsea target if he is prepared to move to Anfield.

The Reds want to avoid a bidding war but now even Arsenal are pressing to sign the youngster in the summer transfer window.

According to The Guardian, there is a “growing belief” the 19-year-old play breaker will end up moving to the Emirates.

As far as Chelsea’s interest is concerned, the famous news outlet have mentioned that the Blues are focusing on signing Ecuadorian international, Moises Caicedo, to improve their midfield.

It is reported that the Gunners will likely press to lower the asking fee to sign Lavia from the Saints.

Back in April, the former Manchester City starlet was hugely praised by Pep Guardiola. The Spanish manager said:

“I am really impressed with what Romeo (Lavia) has done and is doing. We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not (get) enough minutes like he has in Southampton.”

Liverpool have already signed a creative central midfielder and now, they need to lure a holding midfield player to strengthen the department.

Our chief play breaker, Fabinho, returned to top form in the final ten games of the last season but he will turn 30 soon and Klopp needs a cover/replacement.

In your view, who should the Reds sign to strengthen the DM position at Anfield?