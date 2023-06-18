Liverpool managed to beat competition from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to lure Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

They will have to act fast to beat the competition for the signing of Khephren Thuram, who is also wanted by Newcastle United.

News – Liverpool have made contact to sign £68.4million star

According to an exclusive story published by Football Insider earlier in the day, NUFC aim to hijack Liverpool talks to sign the player, who is valued at over £35million, from Nice.

The news source have mentioned the Magpies want a box-to-box midfielder to improve the squad and after receiving rejection from Barella, they are ready to move for other options.

It is reported that the Thuram is highly rated at Tyneside and the attention is now on beating the Reds, who have already held preliminary discussions to hire his services.

Other reports have indicated that the 22-year-old star wants to move to Liverpool this summer.

Back in 2018, the young midfielder made two appearances in the UEFA Champions League for AS Monaco. Since then, he has not featured in the continent’s premier competition.

Newcastle can offer him the chance to play Champions League football, whereas, the Anfield club will take part in the Europa League next season.

Thuram can press and break play in the DM role and also likes to move forward to create chances in the attacking third. He scored 2 goals and provided 8 assists in the last campaign for Nice.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.