Liverpool are linked with a number of quality midfielders and once again, the name of Nicolo Barella is in the focus.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Reds are interested in signing the Italian international from Inter Milan, who would demand a minimum of 80 million euros (£68.4million) if he is allowed to leave this summer.

Last week, La Gazzetta Dello Sport also revealed that it would take a bid of at least £68.4million to get the Azzurri midfielder from the Nerazzurri.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have made contact to sign Barella. The renowned Italian journalist said:

“On Barella, I would also keep an eye on Liverpool because Liverpool have always been following the player. Jurgen Klopp has always been a big fan of Barella, and so let’s see what happens at Liverpool.”

Romano claims the Anfield club are talking to the representatives of several midfielders and are “informed of the situation” of the creative star.

The 26-year-old had a brilliant campaign for Inter Milan last term in which he scored 9 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions.

The 44-capped international, who won the European Championships in 2021, has won every major domestic prize at club level in Italy.

However, he was unable to add the Champions League medal to his cabinet as Inter were beaten by Manchester City in the final.

Liverpool have already signed a creative central midfielder in the form of Alexis Mac Allister and adding Barella would further improve the quality of the squad.

The question is, should they offer £68.4million to sign him?