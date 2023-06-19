Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, is a wanted striker this summer and Liverpool are one of the clubs linked with the Napoli striker.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Italian champions will not want to lose the superstar forward but his contract expires in 2025 and his future is still not certain.

News – Favorites Liverpool prepared to move to sign £34m player – Salary already offered

The famous Italian media outlet report that the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd, PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern, Newcastle and Chelsea “like” Osimhen.

However, none of the above mentioned clubs have made any moves thus far to lure the African superstar, who won the Paolo Rossi award for scoring 26 goals in the Serie A.

Yesterday, in the AFCON qualification contest, he netted a brace for Nigeria in the 3-2 victory against Sierra Leone.

CdS claim the 24-year-old will only leave if Napoli get a “shock” offer before the closure of the transfer window. The price demanded is 150 million euros (£128m).

The asking fee of £128m should be an obstacle for the Merseysiders and the other problem is that Osimhen does not want to give up on Champions League football.

The Reds will not be featuring in the Europe’s prime tournament next season.

Liverpool already have Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, who can effectively play in the No. 9 and False No. 9 positions.

So, there is no need to sign a a center forward and Klopp must continue to strengthen the midfield this summer. What do you think?