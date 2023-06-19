Liverpool have allowed three central midfielders to leave for free this summer and so far, they have only signed one to reinforce the department.

The Reds need an overhaul in the center of the park and once again, they are linked with Dutch international, Ryan Gravenberch.

News – Favorites Liverpool prepared to move to sign £34m player – Salary already offered

According to a report published by The Mirror earlier in the day, the Merseysiders want to lure the midfielder from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

The British media outlet claim Man Utd have been interested in the Oranje starlet as well, however, Liverpool are much more advanced and press to sign him for Jurgen Klopp.

It is reported that Gravenberch earns a salary of £10.4million (200,000 a week), however, he does not want to warm the bench for another season in Germany.

In his last campaign under Erik ten Hag, the 20-year-old made 30 appearances in the league, scored 2 goals and provided 5 assists to help Ajax win the Eredivisie title.

Last season, he had to wait until February 2023 to make his debut start for the German champions in the Bundesliga. After that, he only started two league games last month.

Gravenberch is a versatile talent, who can be deployed as a play breaker, deep lying playmaker and also as a creative central midfielder.

He may not get straight into the starting XI at Anfield but will surely improve the quality and depth of Klopp’s squad.

In your view, is he good enough to improve the Liverpool midfield?