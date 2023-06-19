If the latest reports in the media are anything to by then Liverpool are prepared to make a move to sign Gabri Veiga in the summer transfer window.

Earlier this month, Sport revealed the Reds have already raised their salary offer and have an advantage over other rivals to sign the player from Celta Vigo.

Two days back, famous Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, reported that the Merseysiders have been following the player and have asked for the conditions to get him.

More recently, last night, another journalist, Rudy Galetti, claimed that Liverpool are prepared to make a serious move to lure Veiga. He told GiveMeSport:

“The Reds are ready to make a concrete move for him to anticipate the competition that is quite fierce. Many top clubs like Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid and Napoli are interested in Gabri.”

“Considering his release clause is set at a fair amount of €40m (£34m), the race for Veiga will be won by the fastest club.”

So, the Anfield club must act fast to get the deal over the line as the starlet is one of the most talented young midfielders around.

The Celta Vigo boy, 21, can play in multiple midfield and offensive positions and last season, he found the net 11 times and also provided 4 assists in the La Liga.

Currently, Veiga is with the Spanish U-21 squad ready to take part in the European Championships set to kick off on Wednesday evening.