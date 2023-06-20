If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are ready to attack to secure the signing of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce.

According to a recent report covered by Calcio Mercato, the scouts of the Anfield club have followed the 18-year-old left on numerous occasions.

News – Corriere dello Sport – Liverpool prepared to guarantee £26million deal to get signing done

The Italian news source have mentioned that Liverpool are now ready to snatch him from the Salentini.

Dogru featured in 33 out of 34 matches as Lecce went on to win the U-19 Italian league title.

The teenage sensation helped his team keep 14 clean sheets and also scored 4 goals in the Primavera winning campaign.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has to improve the backline that consistently leaked goals in the last campaign.

In all fairness, the German manager does not need to lure a left back. Our first choice LB is Andy Robertson, who is on of the best fullbacks in the world, and Tsimikas is there as the second choice.

However, at the other end, Trent Alexander-Arnold was defensively weak in the RB role and we have recently loaned out back-up right back, Calvin Ramsay, to Preston.

It must also be taken into consideration that our central defenders were highly inconsistent last term, especially record signing, Virgil van Dijk.

Therefore, to improve the backline, Liverpool should focus on the RB and CB positions. What do you think?