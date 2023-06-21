Liverpool are consistently linked with Spanish youngster Gabri Veiga and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), Celta Vigo president has assured the versatile midfielder will leave if the release clause of £34.2million is paid this summer.

The Madrid based media outlet have mentioned that the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle are prepared to activate the £34.2million clause (40 million euros) to sign Veiga.

A few days ago, Fabrizio Romano reported the Anfield club are well informed on the youngster’s situation as they look to strengthen the midfield.

More recently, yesterday, Sky Sports reporter, Florian Plettenberg, confirmed that the player is ready for the next step and is set to depart the La Liga club.

The 21-year-old starlet was utilized by Celta in the central and attacking midfield roles in the last campaign and he proved to be a major hit.

In 28 league starts, he found the net 11 times and also provided four assists. On the final day of the season, Veiga saved his club from relegation by netting two goals to beat Spanish champions, Barcelona.

Currently, he is with the Under-21 national team, who will kick start their European Championships campaign against Romania tonight.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.