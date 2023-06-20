Liverpool have been linked with Moroccan international and Fiorentina play breaker, Sofyan Amrabat, and the latest reports are intriguing.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Viola are already preparing for the departure of the African star this summer.

The Rome based media outlet have mentioned that Fiorentina are targeting the signing of Maxime Lopez to replace the 26-year-old defensive midfielder next season.

Amrabat is liked by Premier League sides like Liverpool and Newcastle United and also wanted in Spain by Atletico Madrid and champions, Barcelona.

It must be remembered that apart from the Reds, all the above mentioned suitors can offer Champions League football to the player next season.

CdS claim Fiorentina are asking for a fee worth £26million for their prized asset, however, Barca and the Rojiblancos are unable to meet the price.

On the other hand, Liverpool and Newcastle have made themselves heard that they are prepared to guarantee a deal worth £26million to get the signing done.

In response, Amrabat has made it clear that his preference is to move to Spain. The Serie A side are trying to resolve his future at the earliest.

The Atlas Lions holding midfield star was without doubt the best play breaker at the FIFA World Cup last year. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.