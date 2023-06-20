Liverpool have been linked with Italian international, Nicolo Barella, and the latest updates in the Italian media suggest that the Reds are leading the race to sign him.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the Merseysiders, Manchester United and Chelsea are looking to lure the midfielder from Inter Milan.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that attack from the Premier League scares the rigid financial regime of the Nerazzurri and they have to sell if big offers land on their table.

GdS claim Liverpool are ‘at the head’ to sign Barella, who has been on Jurgen Klopp’s wish-list for some time.

It is reported that the German manager would like to recover the ‘electricity’ in his midfield by luring the Azzurri star this summer.

Chelsea and Man Utd also have the 26-year-old on their radar but the Blues are mainly focusing on Moises Caicedo, on the other hand, the Old Trafford outfit have eyes on bringing in Mason Mount from Stamford Bridge.

As far as the asking price is concerned, La Gazzetta Dello Sport report that Inter value their asset in excess of 80 million euros (£68m).

The Anfield club have already brought Alexis Mac Allister from the Seagulls and the Milan based news source claim Barella’s worth is at least 20 million euros more than the Argentine central midfielder.

He won the Serie A in 2021 and both the domestic cup competitions in the last two seasons with Inter. In the recently concluded campaign, The Italian star netted 9 goals and provided 10 assists.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid over £68m to secure his signing?