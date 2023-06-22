Liverpool have been after Aurelien Tchoaumeni for a long time. Last summer, he snubbed the Reds to move to Real Madrid. However, we still want him.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the Merseysiders want to take advantage of the midfielder’s complicated situation at the Bernabeu to finally hire his services.

The Catalan news outlet have mentioned that Klopp’s Liverpool have reached an offer of 55 million euros (£47million) for the French international.

However, the Los Blancos will demand a fee of at least 80 million euros (£69million) to offload the Les Bleus player, whose progress in Spain has been slow.

Madrid have world class players and ample quality and depth in the center of the park.

German international, Toni Kroos, has officially signed a one year deal with the La Liga giants, Modric is also expected to stay until next year and they have recently added Jude Bellingham to further reinforce the department.

Not to forget, midfielders like Valverde, Camavinga and Ceballos are there as well and therefore, Tchouameni may get fewer minutes next season. He started 24 league games in the 2022-23 campaign.

Last year, Florentino Perez agreed a deal worth 100 million euros to lure the 23-year-old from AS Monaco, so, how can Liverpool even think of signing him for 55 million euros this year?

The former Ligue 1 star was a key member of the France squad that reached the World Cup final in Qatar. He scored a fantastic long-range goal in the last eight against England.

In your view, should Liverpool offer the £69million asking fee to sign Aurelien Tchouameni?