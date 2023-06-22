Liverpool have to complete multiple midfield signings to adequately improve the department and the name of Ryan Gravenberch is heavily linked with them.

Last week, 90min reported the Merseysiders are favorites to lure the Netherlands international, who may end up leaving Bayern Munich this summer.

More recently, Sport 1 chief reporter, Kerry Hau has revealed the 21-year-old boy is willing to agree a move to Liverpool:

The renowned journalist told TheRedMenTV:

“I mean, if you give that many interviews saying you are not happy with you’re situation then I don’t think you are 100% with Bayern Munich.”

“I know that they spoke in February already with Liverpool, his camp and he is very interested to join Liverpool and to go in the Premier League, it’s a desire.”

Hau claims Gravenberch only moved to Germany when the Bundesliga giants promised him a starting role in the lineup.

However, the £195,000 a week boy (Mirror Sport) ended up making only three starts in the league last season and warmed the bench behind Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

Now that the Bavarians have also lured Austrian midfielder, Konrad Laimer, it is likely that the situation will not change for the Oranje player and he must leave to play week in and week out.

