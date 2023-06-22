Another day, another story linking Gabri Veiga with a move to Liverpool. This time we have an interesting update coming from Italy.

Yesterday, we covered a story via AS claiming that the Reds are prepared to activate the release clause of £34.2m to sign the Spaniard from Celta Vigo.

Now, it has been reported that Liverpool are ready to agree a deal worth £83,000 a week with the player to get his signing done.

As per today’s version of Corriere del Mezzogiorno (news image provided below), Napoli manager, Rudi Garcia, wants to improve the midfield department in the summer transfer window.

In the coming weeks, the Serie A champions will try their ‘final lunge’ to lure the 21-year-old, whose contract has a release clause of 40 million euros.

The Italian media outlet claim it will be a difficult deal to conclude for the Naples club considering the level of competition from the Premier League.

It is reported that Liverpool and Chelsea are attempting to sign Gabri Veiga by offering him a contract worth 5 million euros a season i.e. around £83,000 a week.

The youngster, who directly contributed in 15 goals in the La Liga last season, is the lowest earner at Celta Vigo and takes home around £3,000 a week.

So, the talented midfielder can get a bumper pay rise if he opts to move to the Premier League.

Last night, Veiga featured for just 15 minutes from the bench as Spain defeated Romania 3-0 in their opening contest of the Under-21 Euro 2023.