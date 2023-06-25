Klopp demands Liverpool to agree £21.4m asking fee for signing – Report

Liverpool are consistently linked with quality midfielders as they look to further strengthen the department after signing Mac Allister earlier this month.

The name of Ryan Gravenberch is on the radar at Anfield and the latest reports indicate that Bayern are now ready to offload him this summer.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Klopp demands Liverpool to agree the asking fee of £21.4m (25 million euros) to sign the Dutch international.

The Oranje midfielder was a key player for Ajax in the Eredivisie under the management of Erik ten Hag.

However, he was nothing more than a bench warmer for the Bavarains in his debut season in Germany. Now, the 21-year-old wants to leave the Bundesliga champions.

The Catalan outlet have mentioned that Gravenberch does not want to stay for even a single day and Bayern are prepared to sell him if they receive a bid worth £21.4m.

Klopp is looking to take advantage of the situation and wants Liverpool to pay the fee demanded by the Allianz outfit to get the signing done.

The 11-capped international missed the World Cup because he did not start regularly under Julian Nagelsmann.

Moreover, he even failed to make Ronald Koeman’s Nations League squad because things did not change under Thomas Tuchel.

Ryan Gravenberch can play in the defensive and central midfield positions. Will he be regular starter under Klopp if the move is completed? Only time will tell.

In your view, should Liverpool agree £21.4m fee to secure his signing?