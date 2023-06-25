Liverpool have been linked with Inter Milan’s creative midfielder, Nicolo Barella, and the latest reports suggest they are ready to offer £68.7million to sign him

As per today’s version of Il Tempo (news image provided below), the Premier League is ready to continue the ‘looting of Serie A’ and the Reds want the Azzurri star.

The well-known Italian media outlet have mentioned that the Anfield club aim ‘straight at Barella’ to reinforce their squad.

Liverpool are ready to offer the same amount Newcastle have splashed on Sandro Tonali i.e. 80 million euros (£68.7million) to sign the 26-year-old from Inter.

Simone Inzaghi is ‘trembling’ and is looking to for a quick replacement.

Il Tempo claim the manager is hoping that his team will be able to close the deal with Sassuolo for to hire the services of Davide Frattesi as soon as possible.

It will be fair to say that the news should delight the Anfield faithful. Nicolo Barella is a world class midfielder, who has proven his worth for both the club and the country.

He has won every major domestic title with the Nerazzurri but could only get a silver medal in the UEFA Champions League last season.

The Euro 2020 champions scored 9 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions last term and he has the creativity needed to reinforce the midfield at Anfield.

