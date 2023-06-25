Liverpool have been in talks to sign Khephren Thuram for quite some time and the latest reports indicate that a deal close.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Merseysiders are closing in on signing the midfielder from OGC Nice.

News – Liverpool ready to offer £68.7million to sign midfielder, aim straight at him

Renowned journalist, David Lynch, claims that Thuram is eager to move to Anfield and the Reds, who are pressing hard, are expected to complete the deal this summer

The versatile talent can play in the No. 6 and No. 8 positions and directly contributed in ten goals in all competitions last term.

Thuram is expected to become the second midfield signing of the summer for Liverpool, who lured Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton earlier this month.

With James Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita already gone, the Anfield club lack quality and depth in the center of the park.

On the other hand, stars like Thiago and Henderson are already veterans above 30 and first choice defensive midfielder, Fabinho, will turn 30 later this year.

Therefore, aging is another concern in the midfield and addition of a young and energetic starlet in the form of Khephren Thuram, who made it into the Ligue 1 XI, is much needed at Anfield.

The Les Bleus player still has two years left on his contract with Nice and reports have indicated that he is rated at around £50million.

For the latest updates, watch this space.