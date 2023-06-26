If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign Federico Valverde from Real Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet, Nacional, the Reds made a bid worth 90 million euros to lure the Uruguayan international last year but it was turned down by the Los Blancos.

As per the Catalan source, now, Liverpool have offered £60million (70 million euros) to finally sign Valverde, who could end up leaving the Bernabeu this summer.

It is reported that Madrid are focusing on the exit operation and stars like Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz have already left.

Florentino Perez is trying to raise the funds to sign Kylian Mbappe from French champions, Paris Saint-Germain and may even offload Valverde for a big fee.

Liverpool want to make the versatile South American one of the stars at Anfield and have put £60million on the table. Now, the Les Merengues president has to make a decision.

Earlier this month, Toni Kroos signed a one year extension to stay in Spain and today, Luka Modric has also officially signed a one year deal with the 14-time European champions.

Real Madrid have broken the bank to lure Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and Ancelotti also has Tchouameni and Camavinga in the center of the park.

Therefore, regular playing time could be a concern for Valverde, who can effectively play in the midfield and also as a right winger.

The 24-year-old has won every major competition with Real Madrid and last season, he directly contributed in 19 goals.

The former Penarol player is a complete box to box midfielder and I’d like him to take the legendary No. 8 shirt at Liverpool. Do you think the Reds should sign him?