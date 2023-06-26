Apart from reinforcing the midfield, Liverpool want to strengthen their backline this summer and are after Dutch youngster, Micky van de Ven.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are prepared to beat Spurs to secure the signing of the Wolfsburg defender.

News – Liverpool prepare offer to sign £154million star soon, Reds have chosen

The news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp is keen on improving things at the back and the Reds are already working on a defensive signing.

The Anfield club are looking for a versatile defender, who can play in both the back four and the back three systems and believe Van de Ven would be perfect for the team.

Last season, the 22-year-old made 36 appearances for the German club, 30 as a center back and 6 as a left back, and helped the team keep 12 clean sheets.

In the attacking third, the 6 ft 3 defender scored a goal and provided 2 assists as Wolfsburg earned 8th place in the Bundesliga.

Van de Ven’s current deal is due to expire in 2027 and as per reports in the media (WAZ), he will only be allowed to leave this summer if the asking fee of £25.7million is met (30 million euros).

Currently, the former Volendam player is with the Netherlands squad for the U-21 European Championships. In the opening group game vs Belgium, he played for full 90 minutes and the contest ended 0-0.

Moreover, at the weekend, in the second group game, he once again played the full fixture vs Portugal and the match ended 1-1.

Last term, Liverpool were highly inconsistent at the back. In your view, should they bid £25.7million to sign Micky van de Ven?