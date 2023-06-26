Liverpool are preparing an offer soon to sign Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, from Italian champions, Napoli.

Well, of all the ridiculous rumors we have seen in the summer so far, this probably tops the chart.

News – Liverpool ready to offer £68.7million to sign midfielder, aim straight at him

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool have ‘chosen Osimhen’ and the Serie A winners want at least £154m (180 million euros) for their prized asset.

The Milan based news source have mentioned the Premier League clubs are moving for the African center forward and important offers could be made to the Italians in the ‘coming days’.

Among English sides, Liverpool are reportedly favorites with a 20 percent chance to sign the 24-year-old. On the other hand, both Manchester United and Newcastle United have 5 percent chance each.

The Magpies and the Red Devils can offer Champions League next season and last week, Corriere dello Sport revealed that the goal scorer does not want to give up CL football.

Gazzetta claim Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, has already rejected a bid worth 100 million euros from PSG and now, PL clubs are ‘preparing raises’.

The Reds have already contacted the agent of the center forward and the Naples club would like to extend his stay or offload him for the right price of £154m.

It is reported that the versatile characteristics of Osimhen are greatly appreciated by Anfield manager, Jurgen Klopp.

The German coach is looking for a striker who can ‘make the difference’ and the Serie A top scorer is considered the ideal No. 9.

In all fairness, not even the most optimistic of supporters would believe that Liverpool will absolutely shatter their transfer record by paying £154m to sign Victor Osimhen.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport state Liverpool know what Napoli’s assessment of the player is, and before ‘coming out’ they want to consider all aspects.