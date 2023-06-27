Reports in the Italian media are consistently linking Serie A stars with Liverpool and today, the name of Federico Chiesa is in the focus again.

As per Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), Juventus are willing to listen to offers of around 60 million euros (£51.4m) for the star playmaker this summer.

The Rome based media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are in the ‘front row’ to sign Chiesa.

Three years ago, the Bianconeri agreed a deal worth £51.4m to get him from Fiorentina and now, they want a similar fee to sell him.

His current contract with the Old Lady will expire in two years and he earns a salary of around 5 million euros a season.

On 23rd June, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Chiesa wants a new deal worth 8 million euros a season (£132,000-a-week) to extend his stay in Turin.

However, GdS revealed Juventus cannot afford such a salary, on the other hand, favorites Liverpool are willing to pay £132,000-a-week to sign him.

The Reds suffered last season because a number of key attackers were injured for a long time. First choice left winger, Luis Diaz, missed 31 games due to a knee issue.

Moreover, Jota had calf and hamstring concerns and he missed 23 games in all competitions. Lastly, Bobby missed 10 games due to a calf injury.

So, the Anfield club must avoid luring an injury prone player and in the past 24 months, Federico Chiesa has spent majority of the time on the treatment table.

CorSport claim the 25-year-old is not a central part of the project under Italian boss, Max Allegri, and therefore, he is looking at options to leave the Serie A giants.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £51.4m to sign him?