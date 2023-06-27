Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been up in the air for quite some time and reports indicate that Liverpool are ready to bid big to sign him.

According to Marca, the Reds wants to make a massive offer to hire the services of the French international who is high on the wish-list of Real Madrid.

FIFA agent, Marco Kirdemir has confirmed that the Les Bleus superstar wants to leave and his stance has made the Qatari owners extremely concerned.

Kirdemir claims Liverpool are prepared to battle the Los Blancos to sign Mbappe. He stated:

“Liverpool is competing with Real Madrid and wants to pay a fortune for Mbappe.”

That ‘fortune’ is reportedly around 300 million euros.

Back in 2010, Fenway Sports Group sealed a deal worth £300million to buy Liverpool Football Club.

Now, even the most optimistic of the fans would never believe that FSG will splash £258million (300 million euros) to buy a single player.

Not to forget, Mbappe is one of the highest earners in the world and takes home a mammoth salary of £650,000 a week (The Daily Mail). At Anfield, the highest earner is Salah and he gets around £350,000 a week (The Athletic)

The World Cup winning star is one of the best players in the world. He has won every major domestic title in France with PSG multiple times but is yet to win the Champions League.

Last season, he made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants, netted 41 goals and also provided 10.

The 24-year-old netted eight goals to win the Golden Boot award at the FIFA World Cup last year. He scored a hat-trick in the final but France still lost to Argentina on penalties.

Do you think Liverpool have any chance of signing Kylian Mbappe?