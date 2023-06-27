Liverpool and Chelsea have been after Gabri Veiga for some time and the latest reports indicate that the Reds are clear to seal the signing.

According to an exclusive story covered by The Transfer Room, the Merseysiders are leading the race to lure the Spanish youngster from Celta Vigo.

News – Liverpool in front row to sign £51.4m man, willing to pay £132,000-a-week – Reports

The source has mentioned that the Blues have taken a step back and are looking at other options to reinforce things in the center of the park.

It is reported that Liverpool are well ahead of all the rivals in the race to lure Veiga, who was highly impressive in the Spanish La Liga last term.

However, the biggest obstacle for the Anfield club would the release clause of 40 million euros (£34.4million) included in the midfielder’s contract.

Last week, we covered a story via Madrid based outlet, AS, and stated that the six-time European champions are willing to activate the exit clause to sign Veiga.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Ecuadorian international and Brighton star, Moises Caicedo, who is also wanted by Manchester United this summer (The Times).

Jurgen Klopp needs to act fast to lure the 21-year-old, who regularly scored/created goals for Celta in the 2022-23 campaign.

The starlet mainly played in the central midfield but was also utilized in the No. 10 role and the secondary forward position by the Abanca-Balaidos outfit.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £34.4million to seal the signing of Gabri Veiga?