Another day, another story coming from Italy linking Juventus playmaker, Federico Chiesa, with a move to Liverpool.

According to a story published by La Gazzetta Dello Sport today (news image provided below), the Reds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Bayern and PSG have their eyes on luring the Italian international.

News – Liverpool will move to finally sign £38.8million star – Report

However, as of now, none of the suitors have moved in with an official offer. The Old Lady are demanding a fee worth £51.7million (60 million euros).

Gazzetta claim the Magpies have an edge over other Premier League sides because they can offer Champions League football in the next campaign.

On the other hand, Liverpool have the charm and the history to convince Chiesa to move to Anfield.

It is reported that another attraction is the presence of Jurgen Klopp, a manager who greatly respects the attacker and offers him a starring role to play ‘outside as tall as he likes’.

GdS claim for now the gap between the demand and the supply is around 10-20 million euros.

Juve continue to demand £51.7million (60 million euros), Newcastle value Chiesa around 50 million euros and Liverpool value the 25-year-old at 40 million euros.

The wealthy Premier League clubs have the financial resources to offer the player a deal worth more than 7 million euros per season.

The Azzurri star, who was arguably the best attacker at the Euro 2020, only started 11 games last season for the Bianconeri, and directly contributed in 10 goals.

Injuries have halted his progress, otherwise, Federico Chiesa is a top quality star. In your opinion, should Liverpool pay £51.7million to sign him?