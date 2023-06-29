Liverpool have been surprisingly linked with Victor Osimhen and today, the Nigerian is once again in the lime light.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool are ‘negotiating’ with Napoli for the Serie A top scorer.

The renowned Italian media outlet have mentioned that Bayern are seriously looking for a striker and want to lure Victor Osimhen.

The Bavarians moved in to lure Harry Kane from Spurs and offered 70 million euros but the north London side are asking for at least 90 million euros.

Now, the German champions are after the African but no offer has been made for him while Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain remain ‘vigilant’.

The Reds, ‘above all’, are carefully watching the situation of the 24-year-old, who currently earns a salary of 4.5 million euros per year i.e. around £75,000 a week.

Napoli value their prized asset, who netted 31 goals in all competitions in the last campaign, at 180 million euros. Not sure, who is going to match that sum.

However, the Italian champions have prepared a list of strikers who can replace Osimhen should they receive an irresistible offer to sell him.

GdS claim the Naples based side are looking at Jonathan David and Rasmus Hojlund.

Last year, Liverpool splashed a lot of cash to sign Uruguayan striker, Darwin Nunez, but the South American was unable to live up to the price tag.

In all fairness, the entire team did not work well together last term and Nunez deserves his chance next season. For now, there is no need to sign a center forward this summer. What do you think?