Liverpool are in the market for a central defender and once again, the name of Goncalo Inacio is in the focus.

The Reds have been linked with the Portuguese international for quite some time and the latest reports indicate they will move again to finally sign him.

News – Deal imminent – Liverpool ready to close signing of £27.5m defender – Report

According to AS, Liverpool showed interest in luring the Sporting CP player in the winter transfer window and they will make an attempt again to get him this summer.

The Merseysiders want a strong partner in the central defense with Virgil van Dijk after Konate had an injury hit last campaign.

The Madrid based media outlet have mentioned that Inacio’s time in Portugal seems to be coming to an end and even the likes of Newcastle and Arsenal are trying to secure his signature.

It is reported that the Lions will only sell their prized for a fee of 45 million euros (£38.8million) and if the price is paid in one go, not in installments.

Earlier this month, O Jogo claimed the 21-year-old is looking to leave Sporting and is waiting for an offer from a club like Liverpool.

£38.8million is actually the release clause in Goncalo Inacio’s contract, which is due to expire in three years.

Back in March, he made his debut for Portugal in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein and featured for full 90 minutes as the Seleccao won 4-0.

Moreover, eight days ago, he made his second appearance for the senior national side and in the 90th minute, he set up the winning goal for Cristiano Ronaldo against Iceland.

In your view, should Liverpool move in with a cash bid of £38.8million to sign Inacio?