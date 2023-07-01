If reports in the media are anything to go by then Dominik Szoboszlai will almost double his current salary to move to Liverpool.

The Hungary skipper, who was the 2022 Player of the Year for his country, will be leaving German club RB Leipzig to join the Anfield side.

According to The Mail, the 22-year-old’s current deal with the Bundesliga side makes him earn £80,000-a-week.

Earlier in the day, Football Insider revealed that Liverpool have agreed terms of a contract worth £150,000-a-week i.e. £7.8million a year with Szoboszlai to secure his signing.

So, the versatile playmaker, who can be deployed in multiple offensive and midfield positions, will nrealy multiply his wages by two to play for the Merseysiders.

In the last two seasons, the youngster has won the DFB-Pokal with RB Leipzig. In the 2022-23 campaign, he netted a brace in the semi final vs Freiburg.

Moreover, he found the net in the final against Frankfurt in a contest that ended 2-0. In all competitions, Szoboszlai scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists.

The former RB Salzburg attacker has already made 32 appearances for the senior international side. In the most recent Euro 2024 qualification fixture, he provided an assist in the victory vs Lithuania.

It will be intriguing to see how Jurgen Klopp will utilize the playmaker at Anfield in his 4-3-3 system.

