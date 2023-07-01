Liverpool were eager to sign Brazilian international, Raphinha, in the last summer transfer window but the player opted to move to Barcelona.

Now, reports indicate that the South American star could end up leaving the Nou Camp this summer and the Reds are once again after him.

News – Liverpool agree over £80,000 a week deal for signing – Move close

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the 26-year-old winger has a non-existent relationship with manager, Xavi Hernandez, and the Blaugrana are willing to negotiate his sale.

The Merseysiders want to take advantage of the situation to sign the former Leeds United attacker but want a cheaper deal

The offer Liverpool prepared for Raphinha is worth 50 million euros but the Catalan giants are demanding a mammoth fee of 80 million euros (£69m).

Barca signed him for £55million last summer and he directly contributed in 22 goals (10 goals and 12 assists) in all competitions last season.

The Anfield club wants the Selecao winger to put pressure on Barcelona so that a cheaper deal can be reached for his signing.

Raphinha proved his quality in the Premier League. He made 65 appearances in the competition and directly contributed in 29 goals for the Elland road outfit.

The versatile attacker can feature on either flank but naturally, he likes to cut in on his preferred left foot from the right wing.

Our first choice right winger is Mohamed Salah, who is an irreplaceable man in the starting XI. However, Klopp does not have anyone to cover for him when he is out of form.

A player like Raphinha will largely improve the depth and quality of the squad. In your view, how big should Liverpool bid to sign him?