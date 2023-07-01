Report – Liverpool willing to agree fee to sign third midfielder

Liverpool have already completed the signing of Argentine international, Alexis Mac Allister, in the summer transfer window.

Moreover, Hungary star, Dominik Szoboszlai is already heading to Anfield to reinforce things in the center for Jurgen Klopp.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are willing to agree the fee required to sign another midfielder in the form of Gabri Veiga.

According to 90min, Liverpool have held talks with representative, Pini Zahavi, to sign the Spanish talent from Celta Vigo.

The news source have mentioned that the 21-year-old is a wanted player in the Premier League as the likes of Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle also want him.

The Spanish club have made it clear that their prized asset will only be sold if the termination clause in his contract is activated.

It is reported that Liverpool are one of the clubs willing to activate the £34.3m (40 million euros) clause to hire his services in the summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders have allowed Milner, Keita and Ox to leave on a bosman this summer and signing three young and talented midfielders to replace them would help them bounce back next season.

Veiga can effectively play in the No.8 and No.10 positions and last season, he directly contributed in fifteen goals in the La Liga.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.