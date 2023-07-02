Liverpool secure £39million contract to sign player – Reports

Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai. The announcement could be made very soon.

Yesterday, Football Insider revealed that the Hungarian international has agreed terms worth £150,000 a week to move to Anfield.

Moreover, a few hours ago, The Athletic confirmed that the 22-year-old has undegone his medical and will join on a five-year deal, which could made official today.

So, the entire worth of the contract until 2028 is £39million.

It will be intriguing to see the shirt number Szoboszlai will opt to wear for the Reds.

For RB Leipzig, he wore the No. 17 shirt, on the other hand, for the senior international side, he wears the No.10. At Liverpool, the No. 17 is worn by Curtis Jones.

The No. 10 is occupied by new signing Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine international had the option to take the iconic No.8 shirt but he wanted the same number he wore at Brighton.

Szoboszlai is a central attacking midfielder, who likes to operate in the No. 10 role and it will not come as any surprise to see him take Steven Gerrard’s number at Anfield.

Lack of creativity in the center of the park has been a major concern for the Merseysiders and the fans will be delighted the club have already secured two creative midfielders.

Now, Jurgen Klopp needs a player who can effectively play in the No. 6 role. In your view, who should Liverpool sign to further reinforce the midfield?