Liverpool have been linked with Khephren Thuram for some time and the latest update coming from France is optimistic.

Today’s version of Ouest-France (news image provided below) have taken a look at the French youngsters, who are in high demand this summer.

The news source have mentioned that there are two players on the radar of the Anfield club, Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram.

Kone suffered a serious injury in the last group fixture of the Under-21 European Championships and will now miss the rest of the tournament.

On the other hand, Ouest-France claim Thuram is ‘closer’ to a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old, unlike Kone, has already made an appearance for the senior international side. He featured for a minute in the 4-0 victory vs Netherlands back in March.

The OGC Nice starlet mainly likes to play in the No.6 role but last season, he was mostly utilized in the No.8 role.

Among the two midfielders, Kone is the more defense minded player, who loves to tackle and break play.

On the other hand, Thuram, who was one of the best players in the Ligue 1 last season, likes to move and dribble with the ball and consistently made chances in the final third last term.

The Les Bleus player is rated at around £50m (The Athletic). Should Liverpool agree a deal to secure his move?