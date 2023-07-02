Liverpool are serious in the transfer market as they look to bounce back immediately in the next campaign after a dismal last season.

The name of Khephren Thuram has been in the lime light for some time.

News – Report – Liverpool willing to agree fee to sign third midfielder

Earlier in the day, we covered a story via Ouest-France, who claim that the midfielder is close to leaving Nice for Liverpool.

According to journalist, Rudy Galetti, the Reds are moving with speed to lure the 22-year-old star due to growing interest from Newcastle United.

The Merseysiders have been in talks to sign Thuram for some time and they want to close the gap with the Ligue 1 side, who have been demanding around £38.6million for the youngster.

The versatile talent has all the characteristics to be a hit at Anfield under the management of German boss, Jurgen Klopp.

The Athletic analyzed his style of play and revealed that the French international can effectively play anywhere in the center of the park.

Mainly he likes to be involved in link-up play, loves to hold the ball and carry it forward. Thuram could be the one to finally replace Gini Wijnaldum at Liverpool.

The Dutch international’s ability to hold on to the ball despite pressure from multiple players was second to none and we have missed a player like him in the midfield.

Will Khephren Thuram be our next midfield signing? We surely hope so.