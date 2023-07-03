Liverpool completed the signing of Hungarian international, Dominik Szoboszlai, yesterday much to the delight of the Anfield faithful.

The versatile star signed a five year deal worth £120,000 a week with the Reds, who paid £60million to RB Leipzig for his signature (The Times).

News – Liverpool now move fast to sign £38.6million star – Journalist

We take a look at how the 22-year-old will line up in the Liverpool starting XI.

Szoboszlai is naturally a central attacking midfielder. In his career, so far, he has played majority of the games in the central midfield (Transfermarkt).

On the other hand, he has even played effectively on the flanks. So, it will be intriguing to see how Klopp will use him in his favorite 4-3-3 system.

The Hungarian directly contributed in 23 goals last term while mainly playing as a right winger. In 2021-22, he featured in the No.10 role and directly contributed in 19 goals.

Keeping in view that he is a creative player, who regularly scores and creates goals, Liverpool must deploy him as the most advanced midfielder in the 4-3-3 setup.

Szoboszlai is a free kick specialist, can strike the ball from distance and likes to find the killer pass. He could partner pressing machine, Mac Allister, and defensive midfielder, Fabinho, in the center of the park.

No disrespect to Thiago and captain, Henderson, but the veteran stars are past their prime and we might not see them regularly in the starting XI.

Here is how Liverpool will line up with Dominik Szoboszlai: