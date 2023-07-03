Liverpool have signed attacking midfielder, Szoboszlai, but they are still linked with another playmaker in the form of Federico Chiesa.

Last week, we covered a story from Italy stating the Reds are offering a starring role to the Juventus man and value him at £34.3m (40 million euros).

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool have now floated an initial offer worth just over £34.3m to sign Chiesa.

The Rome based media outlet have mentioned that Newcastle have moved in and even Aston Villa are interested in luring the former Fiorentina attacker.

CdS claim this week, the interest from the suitors will intensify in securing the signature of the 25-year-old star.

For now, the three PL clubs, who want to buy Chiesa, have only got a little above £34.3m but the Bianconeri are expecting to raise 60 million euros (£51.5m) from the sale of their prized asset.

Chiesa is naturally a winger who can be deployed at any flank. He was named the best attacker at the European Championships two years ago.

However, since the Euros, the Old Lady star has been highly injury prone and after signing Szoboszlai, Klopp really does not need him.

The Merseysiders already have depth and quality in the attack and with the arrival of the Hungarian, we now have a player who can even cover Salah on the right wing if needed.

