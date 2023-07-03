Liverpool have been after Romeo Lavia for some time and the latest reports indicate that Klopp is ready to sign him.

Last month, Football Insider revealed the Reds will only move in to lure the £45m-£50m rated player from Southampton if he is ready to join the Anfield side.

Perhaps the youngster is prepared to sign for the Merseysiders because now, an offer is being prepared for him.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool are in direct contact with the Belgian and his entourage as they want to add a defensive midfielder to their squad.

Moreover, as per Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, Jurgen Klopp loves the sensation and has told the 19-year-old and his representatives that he wants the move completed.

According to talkSport, Liverpool are now leading the charge to sign Lavia in the summer transfer window.

The six-time European champions are preparing to submit an offer to the Saints.

The renowned news source have mentioned that Chelsea and Arsenal have been interested but the Blues are now looking at alternative targets, on the other hand, the Gunners have been focusing on Declan Rice.

At Anfield, the first choice defensive midfielder is Fabinho. The Brazilian star was inconsistent last term and will turn 30 in October.

Soon, Klopp will have to replace the South American and Lavia can learn a lot from one of the best play breakers around before getting regular starts for the Reds.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.