Liverpool remain heavily linked with Romeo Lavia and are readying a move to get his signing done from Southampton.

According to Mundo Deportivo (press image provided below), after luring Dominik Szobozlai, the Reds are launching for the 19-year-old midfielder.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that Liverpool prepare their first offer, which is going to be around £51.4million (60 million euros), to lure Lavia from the Saints.

It is reported that the Merseysiders are at a ‘cruising speed’ to reinforce their squad, especially the midfield department.

The Catalan outlet claim Liverpool intend to bet strongly in order to beat the competition from Premier League rivals like Chelsea and Arsenal.

In Britain, the asking fee set by Southampton is £50million. So, as per MD, the Anfield club should be able to match the price to lure their key defensive midfield target.

Lavia has got a lot to learn and is yet to prove himself but the fact that top PL clubs are after him clearly indicates that the youngster is a top talent.

If Jurgen Klopp does end up signing the teenage starlet, he will likely not get straight into the starting lineup and will be an understudy in Fabinho’s position.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.