Liverpool have to reinforce their defense in the summer transfer window and once again, they are after Dutch center half, Perr Schuurs.

The Reds were linked with him back in 2020 (The Mirror) when he used to play for Ajax and they have never lost interest.

Last summer, Torino paid a fee of around 10 million euros to hire his services and after top performances last term, he is on the radar of big European clubs.

As per a report covered by Tutto Sport earlier in the day, Liverpool and Napoli moved in with bids to lure Schuurs but they were turned down by the Granata.

The Reds offered 30 million euros, on the other hand, the Italian champions put a bid worth 28 million euros on the table.

The Turin based media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are ready to come up with a new and improved offer to finally sign the 23-year-old.

Schuurs is valued at around £42.8million (50 million euros) but Il Toro president could agree a deal if he receives a bid of around 40 million euros.

Tutto Sport claim that it is not impossible for the Anfield club to match the asking price.

In the last Serie A campaign, only Napoli, Lazio, Roma and Juventus had a better defensive record than Torino. Perr Schuurs made 30 league appearances and helped the team keep nine clean sheets.

In your view, should Liverpool raise their offer to finally sign him?