Liverpool are looking to improve their backline and once again, the name of Chelsea’s Levi Colwill is in the focus.

According to David Lynch, Liverpool are ready to bid big for the 20-year-old central defender, all they need is a little encouragement from the Blues.

News – Mundo Deportivo – Liverpool prepare £51.4million first offer for signing

While speaking to TheRedmenTV, the renowned journalist stated:

“It’s one that if you get even the slightest bit of encouragement that they (Liverpool) could do a deal with Chelsea, I think they would pay a big fee for him“.

Back in April, Football Insider revealed a valuation in excess of £25million and claimed that the Merseysiders are willing to pounce to lure the young center half.

Colwill excelled on loan for Brighton last term and made 17 appearances in the Premier League. He played for full 90 minutes when the Seagulls defeated the Anfield club at the Amex in January.

Moreover, he also helped the team keep clean sheets in victories over Manchester United and Arsenal.

As per The Standard, Brighton moved in a with club record bid of £40million but it was turned down by the Stamford Bridge outfit, who want to agree a new deal with him.

So, it will surely take a bid of more than £40million for the Reds to have any chance of signing him.

Colwill, who has been brilliant at the U-21 European Championships, wants to play regular football and will decide his future after talking to Pochettino.

