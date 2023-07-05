Liverpool are in search of a top defensive midfielder after luring two creative, attack minded midfielders in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been linked with Moroccan international, Sofyan Amrabat, for quite some time but the latest reports indicate that Man United have moved ahead.

Last month, we covered a story via Corriere dello Sport and stated that the Merseysiders are willing to meet the asking price of 30 million euros (£26million) to sign the African play breaker from Fiorentina.

However, it seems the player’s preference is to join his former manager, Erik ten Hag, at Old Trafford.

According to a report covered by La Gazzetta Dello Sport today (news image provided below), Man Utd have agreed terms with the representatives to sign Amrabat.

The Viola are still looking for a fee of £26million but so far, the Red Devils have not made any bid to secure the holding midfield star.

The famous Italian news source have made it clear that the Serie A side are ready to offload the 26-year-old, who wants to leave, and are targeting the signing of Maxime Lopez from Sassuolo.

At Anfield, Klopp is pushing to lure Belgian play breaker, Romeo Lavia, but the inexperienced teenager is valued at around £50million.

Sofyan Amrabat was the best defensive midfielder at the FIFA World Cup last year and he is available for almost half the price slapped by Southampton on Lavia.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to reinforce the DM position this summer?