Liverpool are still intent on reinforcing their midfield this summer and the name of Romeo Lavia is heavily linked with the Merseysiders.

Multiple renowned journalists have reported that the Reds are seriously trying to sign the player from Southampton this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are really pushing to hire the services of the 19-year-old from the Saints.

The Italian reporter revealed on his Youtube channel that the Merseysiders spoke to the player’s side and are waiting to make an official offer.

The South Coast club are looking to get a fee of £50million for the Belgian international. Romano said because the competition is high, Jurgen Klopp’s team are especially pressing Lavia to secure a move to Anfield.

On the other hand, another journalist, Rudy Galetti, has claimed that Liverpool are prepared to make a solid move to lure the teenage sensation. He tweeted:

“Liverpool are ready for a concrete move with Southampton for Romeo Lavia”

The 19-time English champions have never paid a massive fee for a teenager. They opted to move out of the race for Jude Bellingham when the deal became way too expensive.

Romano claims Lavia is one of the best young defensive midfielders in the world and is also on the radar of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

