Liverpool are linked with a number of center backs and the latest name in the lime light is that of Marc Guehi.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are ready to push to secure the signing of the Crystal Palace star.

News – Agents travel for talks with Liverpool, push Reds to move to sign £34million star

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to battle PL rivals to hire the services of the 22-year-old center half.

The young defender, who was born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, was impressive at the back for the Eagles in the last campaign.

The news source have mentioned that the Selhurst Park outfit are going to ask for £60m+ bids to part ways with Guehi.

It is reported that the above mentioned asking price will make it difficult for the Anfield club and other suitors to complete the deal.

In the last campaign, Guehi featured in 37 Premier League games for Palace and helped the team keep 9 clean sheets.

Back in March 2022, he made his debut for England and so far, he has made four appearances under the management of Gareth Southgate.

Last month, the defender featured for full ninety minutes in the Euro 2024 qualification fixture against Malta that the Three Lions went onto win 4-0.

Football Insider claim apart from Liverpool, Newcastle and north London clubs, Spurs and Arsenal, are also interested in Marc Guehi.

In your view, who should Jurgen Klopp sign to strengthen the defense at Anfield?