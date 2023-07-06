Liverpool have been consistently linked with Federico Chiesa, who is looking to leave Juventus in this summer transfer window.

As per the latest reports going on in the Italian media, his agents have traveled to England for talks with Liverpool and want the Reds or other PL suitors to move to sign the player.

News – Blow for Liverpool as Man United agree terms to sign £26million target – Report

According to a story covered by Corriere dello Sport today (news image provided below), Chiesa is waiting for signals from the transfer market and could soon get ‘important’ updates from the Premier League League.

The Rome based media outlet have mentioned that the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United have been after the Italian international.

CdS claim the agents have traveled to England to talk with the three Premier League sides and ‘deepen’ their interests in signing the playmaker.

The 25-year-old star’s relationship with Juve manager, Allegri, is not ideal and in case of a farewell, it is likely that he will move abroad.

Chiesa wants to earn a salary of more than 5 million euros per season and it is difficult for the Serie A clubs to meet his demands.

The Old Lady know due to consistent injury concerns, his market value has dropped to just 40 million euros (£34million).

It must be remembered that the Anfield club have already floated an offer worth 40 million euros to sign Federico Chiesa, whose contract with the Bianconeri will expire in two years.

However, new sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, would only like to sell the attacker if an amount of 60 million euros is received.

In your view, should Liverpool raise their offer to lure the Azzurri star?